Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 08:33

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku looking to extend stay in Italy

Inter Milan are expected to renew Lukaku’s loan deal for another year.
Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku looking to extend stay in Italy

By PA Sport Staff

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly ruled out a return to Chelsea when his loan at Inter Milan expires in the summer. Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 29-year-old striker has no desire to return to London any time soon, with club bosses at the Serie A side said to want to renew his loan deal for the 2023-24 season.

The same paper says Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Inter’s 23-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham are also reported to be interested in the Italian, who could be available for around £50million.

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United plan on triggering a 12-month extension in forward Marcus Rashford’s contract, regardless of whether or not the two parties can come to terms on a longer deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rangers v Queen of the South – Premier Sports Cup – Second Round – Ibrox Stadium
Glen Kamara in action for Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glen Kamara: Rangers are willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder in January, according to Football Insider.

Robin Gosens: Leicester have been linked with a move for Inter’s 28-year-old Germany wingback in the Italian media.

More in this section

Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title
Ireland U21s draw 1-1 with Israel in Euro play-off first leg Ireland U21s draw 1-1 with Israel in Euro play-off first leg
Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
soccerchelseamanchester unitedtransfersmarcus rashfordinter milanromelu lukakugossipalessandro bastoni
Sunday sport: Late Dragons comeback bests Munster, Spilkova wins Women's Irish Open

Sunday sport: Late Dragons comeback bests Munster, Spilkova wins Women's Irish Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more