Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 22:13

Dundalk and UCD knocked out off FAI Cup

Enda Curran scored a hat-trick for the home side and Willie Armshaw topped things off to make it 4-0 before UCD pulled one back late on.
Kenneth Fox

Treaty United stunned UCD at Markets Field in Limerick with a 4-1 win to march on to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

Enda Curran scored a hat-trick for the home side while Willie Armshaw topped things off to make it 4-0, before UCD pulled one back late on.

Elsewhere, Waterford FC beat Dundalk 3-2 at home in a tight content to progress to the semi-finals.

Dundalk struck first through Paul Doyle before Griffin and Power got the home side in front before half-time.

Phoenix Maclaren Patterson scored in the 65 minute to make it 3-1 before Keith Ward scored in injury time to make it a nervy finish for the home side.

The other two quarter-finals see Derry City take on Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, while Shelbourne face Bohemians on Sunday afternoon.

