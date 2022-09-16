Dundalk and UCD knocked out off FAI Cup

Kenneth Fox
Treaty United stunned UCD at Markets Field in Limerick with a 4-1 win to march on to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.
Enda Curran scored a hat-trick for the home side while Willie Armshaw topped things off to make it 4-0, before UCD pulled one back late on.
𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹-𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲!
Treaty United 4-1 UCD
𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!
Thank you for your 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗚 support!
🤝 Sponsored by @LimClareETB pic.twitter.com/PMaFE68XEZ
— Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) September 16, 2022
Elsewhere, Waterford FC beat Dundalk 3-2 at home in a tight content to progress to the semi-finals.
Dundalk struck first through Paul Doyle before Griffin and Power got the home side in front before half-time.
Phoenix Maclaren Patterson scored in the 65 minute to make it 3-1 before Keith Ward scored in injury time to make it a nervy finish for the home side.
The other two quarter-finals see Derry City take on Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, while Shelbourne face Bohemians on Sunday afternoon.