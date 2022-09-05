Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 21:02

Injuries keep defensive duo out of Manchester City’s Champions League opener

John Stones and Kyle Walker are out of Tuesday’s match away to Sevilla
Injuries keep defensive duo out of Manchester City’s Champions League opener

Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will both miss Tuesday’s Champions League opener at Sevilla through injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Neither player was included in City’s travelling squad for the Group G clash at the Roman Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Right-back Walker was forced off in the latter stages of Saturday’s Premier League draw at Aston Villa while Stones has also picked up a knock.

Guardiola said at a press conference reported by the club: “(They are) injured. John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or (Borussia) Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.”

The pair’s absence could see deadline day signing Manuel Akanji come in for his City debut.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has travelled to Spain after a spell out with a shoulder injury and could also feature.

Stones has not travelled to Seville
Stones has not travelled to Seville (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Guardiola is expecting a tough encounter despite Sevilla’s poor form.

Julen Lopetegui’s side, who finished fourth in LaLiga last season, have collected just one point from their opening four games.

The City boss said: “Always teams in Spain are so tough – they have dominated in the last 15 years.

“We have to be prepared because they will be aggressive.”

More in this section

Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford
Nick Kyrgios eyes big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Henry de Bromhead pays tribute to 'extraordinary' son after tragic accident Henry de Bromhead pays tribute to 'extraordinary' son after tragic accident
soccerfootballman cityuefa champions leaguepep guardiolasevillakyle walkerestadio ramon sanchez pizjuanjohn stonessevilla vs man city
Who can topple Real and Messi chases Ronaldo – Champions League talking points

Who can topple Real and Messi chases Ronaldo – Champions League talking points

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more