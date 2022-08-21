Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 16:43

Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and appeals for knife crime to stop

In a post on social media the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin was “stabbed in the neck”.
Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and appeals for knife crime to stop

By Claudia Rowan, PA

Tyson Fury has called for an end to knife crime as he said his cousin Rico Burton had died after suffering a stab wound to the neck.

In a post on social media the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin was “stabbed in the neck” and called on the Government to “bring higher sentencing for knife crime”.

Writing on Instagram, Fury said: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck this is becoming ridiculous … idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

Fury added: “Asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until [it’s] 1 of your own!

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP RICO BURTON may the lord God grant you a good place in heven [sic]. see you soon.”

The Manchester Evening News reported that Mr Burton had died in the early hours of Sunday morning following an incident in Altrincham and Greater Manchester Police had launched a murder investigation.

The MEN reported that a 17-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries in the same incident at around 3.30am in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remained in custody, the MEN said.

Greater Manchester Police said two males had been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man at Goose Green, Altrincham, on Sunday.

More in this section

Marco Silva impressed with Joao Palhinha’s start to life in the Premier League Marco Silva impressed with Joao Palhinha’s start to life in the Premier League
History for Harry Kane as Spurs see off Wolves History for Harry Kane as Spurs see off Wolves
Erik ten Hag has had a tougher start in England than I did – Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag has had a tougher start in England than I did – Jurgen Klopp
policeburtontyson furygreater manchester policealtrinchamrico burton
Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Everton secure first point

Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Everton secure first point

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more