Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 13:14

Sunday sport: All-Ireland Camogie triple-header, Maguire two-under at Muirfield

Croke Park hosts the All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Camogie All-Irelands today
Sunday sport: All-Ireland Camogie triple-header, Maguire two-under at Muirfield

GAA

Croke Park is hosting a triple-header of All-Ireland Camogie finals, starting with the Junior final which threw-in at 11.45am between Antrim and Armagh.

Antrim lead 4-3 to 0-9 at half-time.

Later, Galway and Cork meet in the Intermediate final at 2pm before the main event, the Senior final between Kilkenny and Cork at 4.15pm.

Soccer

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged his players to forget their previous problems and look forward.

They begin their new Premier League season against Brighton at 2pm, having suffered their worst top flight campaign last term.

At the same time Leicester City get their season underway hosting Brentford.

Defending champions Manchester City then begin their title defence in the main game of the day against West Ham United, kicking off at 4.30pm.

***

At home, there is one game in the SSE Airticity Premier Division with Bohemians away to Sligo Rovers.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds is at 4.45pm

Golf

Leona Maguire will start the final day of the Women's Open 12 shots off the lead.

The Cavan woman is back out on course for her final round at 1.55pm from two-under-par.

South African Ashleigh Buhai has a five shot lead on 14-under-par in Muirfield.

***

Paul Dunne is best of the Irish playing his final round of the Cazoo Open in Wales.

The Greystones golfer is one-over-par through 11 holes, leaving him level-par all round.

Niall Kearney is back on eight-over-par with the current lead 11-under.

***

On the PGA Tour Shane Lowry is level-par through 14 holes of his third round at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Play was suspended due to weather conditions.

Lowry is one-under all round, 11 shots off the lead which is shared by Japan's Sungjae Im and Brandon Wu of the United States.

Racing

Downpatrick has a seven-race card today, the first getting underway at 2.30pm.

More in this section

Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds
Buhai opens up five-shot lead, Maguire 12 back ahead of final round at Women’s Open Buhai opens up five-shot lead, Maguire 12 back ahead of final round at Women’s Open
Newcastle determined to live up to expectations after opening win, says Schar Newcastle determined to live up to expectations after opening win, says Schar
premier leaguecorkcamogie associationcroke parkkilkennycamogiesse airtricityall-ireland finalsdownpatrickcazoo openwyndham championshipwomen's open
Lionel Messi scores over-head kick as PSG thrash Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

Lionel Messi scores over-head kick as PSG thrash Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more