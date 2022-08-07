Sunday sport: All-Ireland Camogie triple-header, Maguire two-under at Muirfield

GAA

Croke Park is hosting a triple-header of All-Ireland Camogie finals, starting with the Junior final which threw-in at 11.45am between Antrim and Armagh.

Antrim lead 4-3 to 0-9 at half-time.

Later, Galway and Cork meet in the Intermediate final at 2pm before the main event, the Senior final between Kilkenny and Cork at 4.15pm.

Soccer

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged his players to forget their previous problems and look forward.

They begin their new Premier League season against Brighton at 2pm, having suffered their worst top flight campaign last term.

At the same time Leicester City get their season underway hosting Brentford.

Defending champions Manchester City then begin their title defence in the main game of the day against West Ham United, kicking off at 4.30pm.

***

At home, there is one game in the SSE Airticity Premier Division with Bohemians away to Sligo Rovers.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds is at 4.45pm

Golf

Leona Maguire will start the final day of the Women's Open 12 shots off the lead.

The Cavan woman is back out on course for her final round at 1.55pm from two-under-par.

South African Ashleigh Buhai has a five shot lead on 14-under-par in Muirfield.

***

Paul Dunne is best of the Irish playing his final round of the Cazoo Open in Wales.

The Greystones golfer is one-over-par through 11 holes, leaving him level-par all round.

Niall Kearney is back on eight-over-par with the current lead 11-under.

***

On the PGA Tour Shane Lowry is level-par through 14 holes of his third round at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Play was suspended due to weather conditions.

Lowry is one-under all round, 11 shots off the lead which is shared by Japan's Sungjae Im and Brandon Wu of the United States.

Racing

Downpatrick has a seven-race card today, the first getting underway at 2.30pm.