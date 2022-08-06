Saturday sport: Premier League returns, Women's FAI Cup reaches quarter-finals

Soccer

Liverpool begin their new Premier League season with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham at 12.30pm.

They will have to cope without the goalscoring input of Sadio Mane, who left the club for Bayern Munich this summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is certain they have the players - including club record signing Darwin Nunez - to replace the Senegal international's contributions.

Elsewhere, after 23 years away, Nottingham Forest return to the English top-flight today when they go to Newcastle and Bournemouth begin life back in the Premier League by taking on Aston Villa.

Leeds also host Wolves, while Southamption got to Tottenham, with all four of those games kicking-off at 3pm.

In the late fixture, Everton meet Chelsea at 5.30pm.

***

Tomorrow's Airtricity League Premier Division game between Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic has been postponed.

The Saints have been delayed in their return from Bulgaria following their win against CSKA Sofia in the Conference League qualifiers on Thursday night.

St Pat's were unable to secure a charter flight back from Sofia and are now not expected to get home until Sunday morning.

***

It’s quarter-finals day in the Women’s FAI Cup.

Holders Wexford Youths are at home to DLR Waves at 6pm.

Last season’s top two in the league meet at Tolka Park with Shelbourne up against Peamount at 2pm.

Elsewhere, Bohemians play host to Sligo Rovers at 1pm, and Cork City go to Athlone Town with kick-off at 7pm.

GAA

Tributes are being paid to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke, who died away after becoming ill while playing in a club game at Semple Stadium on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old was playing for Clonoulty Rossmore against Kilruane MacDonaghs when he collapsed and was later pronounced dead at Tipperary University Hospital.

Liam Sheedy, who handed Quirke his Tipperary debut in 2020, described him as a "smashing person on and off the pitch".

Golf

Leona Maguire goes into the weekend six shots off the lead at the Women’s Open.

The Cavan golfer will tee off from two-under-par today at Muirfield.

Korea’s In Gee Chun heads the field on eight-under-par, with a one-stroke lead over Madelene Sagstrom and Ashleigh Buhai.

Rugby

Following the series defeat to Ireland, All Blacks head coach Ian Foster is under immense pressure this evening.

New Zealand have made the journey to Nelspruit to face South Africa in their first game of the Rugby Championship with kick-off at 4.05pm.

Elsewhere, Argentina take on Australia in Mendoza which gets underway at 8.10pm.

Racing

The Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes is the highlight on today’s eight-race card at The Curragh.

The first goes to post there at 1.30pm.

There is also a seven-race card at Kilbeggan, with the first race setting off at 5.20pm.