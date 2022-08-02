Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 20:35

Rebels out to end Senior title wait against Kilkenny as Croke Park hosts Camogie triple-header

Cork's Senior and Intermediate Camogie teams will feature in this Sunday's All-Ireland Final triple-header at Croke Park
With reigning champions Galway out of the running for this year's All-Ireland Senior Camogie title, the chance goes to Cork and Kilkenny to claim the coveted O'Duffy Cup.

After last weekend's Ladies Football finals, Croke Park will once again throw open the doors for a triple-header, hosting the Junior, Intermediate and Senior finals on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's clashes...

Junior final

It's an Ulster showdown for the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Final as Antrim and Armagh line out.

Armagh enjoyed a more comprehensive win at the semi-final stage, beating Cavan 1-13 to 2-3, while Antrim on the other hand scraped past Clare by the smallest of margins to win 1-16 to 0-18.

Armagh were runners-up last year, having claimed the Kay Mills Cup in 2020

Throw-in is at 12pm with live coverage on RTÉ Two from 11.45am.

Intermediate

Cork's second team are up first for the Rebels, facing Galway in the Intermediate final.

Both took the straight route to the semi-finals, each qualifying for a spot in the final four after coming top of their respective groups.

Nowlan Park hosted the penultimate round of games, with Galway securing a 3-9 to 2-8 win over Meath before Cork took a one-point win over Derry to set up their final meeting.

Throw-in is at 2pm with live coverage on RTÉ Two from 1.45pm.

Senior

The big game of the day sees the familiar pairing of Cork and Kilkenny meet again in the All-Ireland Senior Final.

On their way to the decider, Kilkenny dispatched with 2021 champs Galway, 1-13 to 0-12, while the Rebels fought past Waterford in the semi-final, ending 0-15 to 0-10.

A win on Sunday would be Cork's 29th time taking the O'Duffy Cup back to the Leeside, while a victory for the Cats would bring them to 15 titles.

Throw-in is at 4.15pm with live coverage on RTÉ Two from 4pm.


