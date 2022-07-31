Meath retain All-Ireland Senior title with win over Kerry

Muireann Duffy

Meath have retained the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football title after beating Kerry 3-10 to 1-7 at Croke Park.

Both counties raised the green flag in the opening half, with goals coming from Meath's Emma Troy and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh for Kerry.

The Royals led by three points at the break but Kerry edged close when play resumed with a pointed free from Ní Mhuircheartaigh bringing it to a one-point game.

Niamh O'Sullivan gave her county some breathing room 15 minutes from the final whistle taking Meath's second goal of the afternoon, before Bridgetta Lynch took a third less than five minutes later.

Now eight points adrift, Kerry could not manage to muster a comeback, with O'Sullivan taking the final point of the day for the victors.

Earlier, Laois survived a late surge from Wexford to claim the Intermediate title on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-11, while Antrim and Fermanagh will have to meet again after the Junior final ended in draw, 1-13 to 1-13.

The replay of the Junior final will be played on August 13th.