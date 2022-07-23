Saturday sport: Brian Cody steps down, Cork and Waterford battle for Camogie final spot

Updated 4pm GAA

Brian Cody has stepped down as Kilkenny senior hurling manager after a star-studded 24 years in charge.

The 68-year-old called time on his Cats career after leading his side to another All-Ireland decider last weekend which they lost to Limerick.

Cody's time in charge will go down in history, winning 11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinster Championships and 10 National Hurling League titles.

In a statement, the Kilkenny County Board expressed "sincere gratitude to Brian for his life time of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager."

Statement from Kilkenny County Board: Brian Cody - Kilkenny GAA https://t.co/L0zjb490DO — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) July 23, 2022

Cork are taking on Waterford in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final this afternoon.

They've reached half-time in the first of the last four clashes at Croke Park, with Waterford leading 0-07 to 0-03.

Reigning champions Galway and 2020 winners Kilkenny renew their rivalry at 5.30pm.

Soccer

Shamrock Rovers look set to go seven points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Aidomo Emakhu put the champions ahead of Drogheda after 80 minutes of their game, but Evan Weir has pulled one back for Drogs.

With that game heading for full time, it's Shamrock Rovers 1 Drogheda 1.

Athlone Town have the lead in their top of the table clash with Shelbourne in the Women's National League.

Emily Corbet's second half strike has the visitors in the lead at Tolka Park with only a few minutes left. Athlone would go within 5 points of the defending champions with a win.

Meanwhile, there's a Connacht derby between Galway and Sligo Rovers. Galway lead 5-2 and would go up to fourth for now with a victory.

In the 5pm kick-offs, Peamount would go back above Galway with 3 points against Treaty United and Cork City host DLR Waves. Wexford Youths play Bohemians at 6pm.

Golf

Darren Clarke is one-under after four holes at the start of this afternoon's third-round at the Senior Open.

The leader is now up to nine-under-par at Gleneagles and two shots ahead of American Jerry Kelly in second.

Padraig Harrington is level par after seven today to move back to five-under-par and in a tie for 6th.

Stephanie Meadow is best of the Irish after round three of the Evian Championship.

She shot a level par round of 71 today, which keeps her on two-under-par and in a tie for 51st place.

Leona McGuire is four shots further back following her round of 74.

That left the Cavan native three-over for the day, two-over for the tournament and lying in a tie for 68th.

Canadian Brooke Henderson holds a two-shot lead over the field at 17-under par.

F1

Defending world champion Max Verstappen was quickest in third practice for Formula One's French Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was faster than Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc who made up the top three.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton was almost a second off the pace in fourth.

Qualifying for tomorrow's race is just about to get under way.