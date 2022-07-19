GAA preview: Kerry and Galway battle for Sam, Croke Park hosts Camogie semi-finals

Muireann Duffy

As the inter-county season nears its end, just three fixtures are down for decision this weekend.

On Sunday, the All-Ireland Senior Football Final will hope to replicate the excitement of last weekend's Hurling decider, while Saturday sees Croke Park also play host to the All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final double-header.

Here's where and when you can watch this weekend's games...

All-Ireland Senior Football Final - Kerry v Mayo

Where: Croke Park

When: Sunday, 3.30pm

Coverage: Live on RTÉ Two from 2pm and Sky Sports Arena.

FIVE days to go till the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final of @Kerry_Official v @Galway_GAA at @CrokePark pic.twitter.com/b409opodXn — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 19, 2022

This year's football action has thrown up a number of surprises, capped off by the unlikely final-pairing of Kerry and Galway.

Both counties took their respective provincial titles earlier in the season, beating Limerick and Roscommon.

A second-half revival in July 9th's semi-final saw Galway past Derry, with 2-2 from Damien Comer inspiring the Tribesmen to a 2-8 to 1-6 victory.

In a far more nail-biting encounter the following day, a point at the death from Seán O'Shea gave the Kerrymen their golden ticket to Sunday's final, leaving Dublin in their wake on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-13.

Kerry's heavyweights, including O'Shea, David and Paudie Clifford, may well prove too much for Galway to handle, but an on-form Comer could still cause all kinds of chaos up front if he's not kept under a watchful eye.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final - Cork v Waterford

Where: Croke Park

When: Saturday, 3.15pm

Coverage: Live on RTÉ Two from 2.45pm.

.@deisecamogie's Niamh Rockett and Roisin Kirwan celebrate as they defeat Limerick in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final! @OfficialCamogie

📸@LaszloGeczo pic.twitter.com/KjP8d0hXxc — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) July 16, 2022

Waterford will appear in their first All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final in over 60 years on Saturday after seeing off Limerick by 10 points in last weekend's quarter-final.

Despite their best efforts, the Déise have not got past the quarter-final hump since 1959, their season cut short at that same point on five occasions.

Waterford showed their goal-scoring threat against Limerick, with Beth Carton and Niamh Rockett each raising the green flag, however, Cork showed proved a similar steeliness in front of goal in the group stages, netting seven times in five games.

Galway's spot in the semi-final was secured by topping Group 1, so the added recovery time may work in their favour. However, their last group game was a one-point defeat to Tipperary on July 2nd, so in terms of momentum, Waterford are in the driving seat.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final - Galway v Kilkenny

Where: Croke Park

When: Saturday, 5.30pm

Coverage: Live on RTÉ Two from 5.15pm.

Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh celebrates with Sarah Crowley after beating Dublin in the quater-final. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Far from strangers, Galway and Kilkenny met in the 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland Finals.

The 2019 title went west on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-17, before the Cats exacted their revenge the following year to win 1-14 to 1-11.

Like Cork, reigning champions Galway's impressive performance in Group 2 has seen them this far, taking comprehensive wins over Limerick, Down and Antrim along the way.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, had to contend with the quarter-finals, but crushed Dublin 2-24 to 1-11.

A close game is all but assured between these counties, but hoping to defend their title, Galway won't be easily beaten.