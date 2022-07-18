Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 15:05

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year contract to stay at AC Milan

The 40-year-old is not likely to be fully fit until midway through the 2022-23 campaign.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year contract to stay at AC Milan

By PA Sport Staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract for another year at AC Milan, despite facing the prospect of a lengthy rehabilitation from knee surgery.

At the end of May, Ibrahimovic – fresh from winning the Serie A title – had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 40-year-old is expected to be out for up to eight months, so is not likely to be fully fit until midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Nevertheless, AC Milan confirmed on Monday the veteran Swede, who scored eight goals last season as they won the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years, is set to further extend his stay at the San Siro.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract until June 30 2023,” a club statement read.

“The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt.”

Responding to the announcement on his Instagram page, Ibrahimovic wrote: “The never-ending Zlatan #ReadyToLeaveAMark”.

More in this section

Diogo Dalot feeling refreshed by Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United arrival Diogo Dalot feeling refreshed by Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United arrival
Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut as team triumph over Nashville Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut as team triumph over Nashville
The Open: Rory McIlroy battles Cameron Smith as championship heads for tense climax The Open: Rory McIlroy battles Cameron Smith as championship heads for tense climax
socceritaly serie aac milanzlatan ibrahimovicibrahimovic
Deliberate heading could be banned from football for children under 12

Deliberate heading could be banned from football for children under 12

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more