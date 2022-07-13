Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 17:46

GAA preview: All-Ireland Hurling final and Camogie quarter-finals

The Treaty County are going for their third championship in a row while Brian Cody's men are looking to win their first title since 2015. 
Kenneth Fox

The biggest day on the hurling calendar is a few days away as Limerick and Kilkenny face off for the Liam McCarthy Cup at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Treaty County are going for their third championship in a row while Brian Cody's men are looking to win their first title since 2015.

Here is a roundup of the fixtures and where you can watch them.

All-Ireland Camogie Quarter-Finals

Saturday, July 16th

Limerick v Waterford, 3.15pm, RTÉ Two 

Limerick and Waterford face off a Semple stadium in Thurles. Waterford finished second in their group behind Cork, while Waterford came third in group B behind Galway and Kilkenny.

Dublin vs Kilkenny, 5:15pm, RTÉ Two

In the second quarter-final, Dublin face Kilkenny at Semple Stadium. The team from the capital have not won an All-Ireland Camogie title since 1984, while Kilkenny last won in 2020.

All-Ireland Ladies' Football Semi-Finals

Saturday, July 16th

Kerry v Mayo, 2pm, TG4

Mayo beat Cork in the quarter-final by two points as a goal from Lisa Cafferky was enough to see them advance. Kerry meanwhile beat Armagh after a thrilling 4-12 to 2-14 victory.

The sides will meet at Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal v Meath, 4pm, TG4

Donegal beat Leinster champions Dublin on their way to the quarter-final, while Meath beat Galway by a point to book their quarter-final place.

All-Ireland Hurling Final

Limerick v Kilkenny, 3:30pm, RTE Two and Sky Sports Arena 

Limerick are looking to be the first three in a row champion since Kilkenny in 2009, while The Cats are looking for their first Liam McCarthy Cup since 2015.

Brian Cody is going for his 12th title overall as Kilkenny manager while John Kiely is going for his fourth with Limerick.

gaadonegallimerickkilkennymayomeathcamogieirelandbrian cody
