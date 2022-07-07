What sport is on TV: This weekend's televised action

There's Irish sporting interest both at home and further afield this weekend.

Ireland continue their tour in New Zealand on Saturday, hoping to redeem themselves after last week's two losses.

Back in Croke Park, Dublin, Kerry, Galway and Derry hope to claim a place in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final, while the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship has reached the quarter-final stage.

Wimbledon and the Tour de France continue also, while Austria hosts Sunday's Formula One Grand Prix.

Here's where you can watch all of this weekend's televised sport...

Friday

GAA: Galway v Mayo (All-Ireland Minor Football Final) - 7.15pm. Live on TG4 from 6.45pm.*

Soccer: Spain v Finland (UEFA Women's Euro 2020) - 5pm. Coverage on RTÉ Two from 4.30pm.

Soccer: German v Denmark (UEFA Women's Euro 2020) - 8pm. Coverage on RTÉ Two from 7.45pm.

Cycling: Tour de France. Live on TG4 from 11.55am.

Tennis: Wimbledon. Coverage on BBC Two from 12.30pm and 7pm, and on BBC One from 1.45pm.

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix Practice Rounds. Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm.

Golf: Scottish Open. Live on Sky Sport Main Event from 8am.

Saturday

GAA: Cavan v Westmeath (Tailteann Cup Final) - 3pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 2.30pm.*

GAA: Galway v Derry (All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final) - 5.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 5.15pm and Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.*

GAA: Dublin v Donegal (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - 2pm. Live on Spórt TG4.

GAA: Monaghan v Waterford (All-Ireland Ladies Football relegation play-off) - 2pm. Live on the LGFA's player.

GAA: Cork v Mayo (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - 3pm. Live on Spórt TG4.

GAA: Armagh v Kerry (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - 5pm. Live on TG4 from 4.55pm.

GAA: Meath v Galway (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - 7.15pm. Live on TG4 from 7pm.

Introducing your Ireland team for Saturday's second Test in Dunedin! ✊#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 7, 2022

Rugby: New Zealand v Ireland - 8.05am. Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30am.

Soccer: Netherlands v Sweden (UEFA Women's Euro 2020) - 8pm. Coverage on RTÉ Two from 7.45pm.

Cycling: Tour de France. Live coverage on TG4 from 1.30pm.

Tennis: Wimbledon. Coverage on BBC Two from 11am and 7pm, and on BBC One from 1pm.

Formula One: Austriam Grand Prix Qualifying. Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am. Highlights on Channel 4 from 5.30pm.

Golf: Scottish Open. Live on Sky Sports Golf from 8.30am.

Sunday

GAA: Dublin v Kerry (All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final) - 3.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 2.25pm and Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.*

Soccer: Begium v Iceland (UEFA Women's Euro 2020) - 5pm. Coverage on RTÉ Two from 4.30pm.

Soccer: France v Italy (UEFA Women's Euro 2020) - 8pm. Coverage on RTÉ Two from 7.45pm.

Cycling: Tour de France. Live coverage on TG4 from 11.40am.

Tennis: Wimbledon. Coverage on BBC Two from 11am and 7pm, and on BBC One from 1pm.

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix. Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 6.30pm.

Golf: Scottish Open. Live on Sky Sport Main Event from 8.30am.

*Live on GAAGO outside of Ireland.