Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 18:04

Jesse Marsch raids another of his old clubs as Leeds sign Tyler Adams

The fee is believed to be £20million.
Jesse Marsch raids another of his old clubs as Leeds sign Tyler Adams

By Mark Walker, PA

Leeds have signed USA midfielder Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

Adams, 23, is reunited with Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, who he played under at both New York Red Bulls and Leipzig, after the two clubs agreed a reported £20 million fee.

A club statement said: “Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of USA international Tyler Adams from German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

“The 23-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee and has penned a five-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.”

Adams made 38 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig last season, including five in the Champions League.

He made his Major League Soccer debut for New York Red Bulls as a teenager under Marsch in 2016 and moved to Europe in 2019 with Leipzig, where the Leeds boss was assistant to Ralf Rangnick before taking on the senior role.

Adams, who made 103 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig, is the third player to team back up with Marsch at Elland Road.

Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson and right-back Rasmus Kristensen arrived earlier this summer from another of Marsch’s former clubs, RB Salzburg.

Adams has won 29 caps for his country after making his senior debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against Portugal in 2017 and is Leeds’ fifth summer signing, following USA team-mate Aaronson, Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi into Elland Road.

Leeds have spent in the region of £70m on new signings since securing their top-flight status on the final day last season, but recouped £45m earlier this week following the sale of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

More in this section

Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals
Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test
Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France
soccerpremier leagueleedstransfersbundesligatyler adamsjesse marschnew york red bulls
Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter

Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more