What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised action

Muireann Duffy

Sports fan will need to claim their spot on the couch early this weekend as there's a packed schedule both at home and overseas.

The Irish Open from Mount Juliet and the All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals at Croke Park are among the offerings on home soil, while Andy Farrell's Ireland squad begin their tour of New Zealand bright and early on Saturday morning.

International sporting staples Wimbledon and the Tour de France also continue, while Formula One returns to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Here's where you can watch all this weekend's televised sporting action...

Friday

Golf: Irish Open. Live on RTÉ Two from 1pm and on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm.

Cycling: Tour de France. Coverage on TG4 from 2.50pm.

Nice to be back in Ireland for the @IrishOpen_ . Best country in the world to play golf in! (And wonderful people too) Looking forward to it. 👌🏼☘️ — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) June 28, 2022

Tennis: Wimbledon. Coverage on BBC Two from 11am and on BBC One from 1.45pm and 7pm.

Formula One: British Grand Prix practice. Live coverage on Channel 4 from 12.55pm and 3.55pm and on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm and 4pm.

MMA: Kayla Harrison v Julia Budd - Professional Fighters League. Coverage on Channel 4 from 1am.

Saturday

GAA: Kilkenny v Clare (All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final) - 5.30pm. Live on RTÉ from 4.30pm and Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Golf: Irish Open. Live coverage on RTÉ One from 1.10pm and on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm.

Rugby: New Zealand v Ireland - 8.05am. Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30am.

Rugby: Australia v England - 10.55am. Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 10.15am.

Rugby: South Africa v Wales - 4.05pm. Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

Rugby: Argentina v Scotland - 8.10pm. Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

Horse racing: Racing from Sandown Park. Live coverage on Virgin Media One from 1.25pm.

Bonjour leis an Tour!



Tour de France 2022 ag teacht go luath ar @TG4TV



📆 Dé hAoine / Friday

⏰ 14:50

🚲 #TDF2022pic.twitter.com/KdjZKnrRWa — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 28, 2022

Cycling: Tour de France. Coverage on TG4 from 11.05am.

Tennis: Wimbledon. Coverage on BBC Two from 11am and on BBC One from 12.20pm and 5.15pm.

Formula One: British Grand Prix practice & qualifying. Live coverage on Channel 4 from 11.45am and 2.10pm and on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm and 3pm.

Formula One: British Grand Prix qualifying highlights. Coverage on Channel 4 from 2.10am.

Motor racing: W series - Silverstone. Coverage on Channel 4 from 1.10pm and Sky Sports Mix from 1.10pm.

Motor racing: Formula E - Marrakesh ePrix. Coverage on Channel 4 from 4.30pm.

Sunday

GAA: Offaly v Tipperary (All-Ireland Minor Hurling final) - 1.30pm, Nowlan Park. Live on TG4 from 1pm.

GAA: Limerick v Galway (All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final) - 3.30pm. Live on RTÉ from 2.30pm and Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.

Golf: Irish Open. Live coverage on RTÉ One from 1.10pm and Sky Sports Golf from 1pm.

🇬🇧 S I L V E R S T O N E 🇬🇧



A race week like no other 😍#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/uew32MwWAo — Formula 1 (@F1) June 27, 2022

Golf: Irish Open highlights. Coverage on BBC One from 10.30pm.

Cycling: Tour de France. Coverage on TG4 from 3.20pm.

Basketball: Ireland v Switzerland (Eurobasket 2023 qualifier) - 5.15pm. Live coverage on TG4 from 5pm.

Tennis: Wimbledon. Live coverage on BBC Two from 11am and on One from 12.20pm and 5.20pm.

Formula One: British Grand Prix. Live coverage on Channel 4 from 1.30pm and Sky Sports F1 from 2pm.

Formula One: British Grand Prix highlights. Coverage on Channel 4 from 12.05am.