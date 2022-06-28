GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Muireann Duffy

Just four counties remain in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, as the semi-final weekend draws in.

Western neighbours Galway, Clare and Limerick all remain in contention, while Brian Cody's ever-present Kilkenny will be looking to return to the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, the big day has arrived in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship, with Offaly and Tipperary meeting in the final on Sunday.

Here's all this weekend's GAA action and where you can watch the televised games...

Saturday

Kilkenny v Clare (All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final) - 5.30pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ from 4.30pm and Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Cork v Tipperary (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - 5pm, Páirc Uí Rinn.

The referees have been named for this weekend's All-Ireland SHC semi-finals and Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 27, 2022

Clare v Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Wexford v Dublin (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Galway v Kilkenny (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Down v Offaly (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Antrim v Limerick (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Tá an lá mór tagtha 🏆



Cluiche Ceannais Iomána na hÉireann Electric Ireland



The All-Ireland minor hurling final has arrived - this weekend on @TG4TV



📅 Dé Domhnaigh / Sunday



⏰ 13:00

🥎 @Offaly_GAA v @TipperaryGAA #GAA #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/fd7SyVsg8Q — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 28, 2022

Sunday

Offaly v Tipperary (All-Ireland Minor Hurling final) - 1.30pm, Nowlan Park. Live on TG4 from 1pm.

Limerick v Galway (All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final) - 3.30pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ from 2.30pm and Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.