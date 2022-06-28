Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 15:40

GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Saturday and Sunday will see Kilkenny, Clare, Limerick and Galway fight for a spot in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling final on July 17th
Muireann Duffy

Just four counties remain in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, as the semi-final weekend draws in.

Western neighbours Galway, Clare and Limerick all remain in contention, while Brian Cody's ever-present Kilkenny will be looking to return to the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, the big day has arrived in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship, with Offaly and Tipperary meeting in the final on Sunday.

Here's all this weekend's GAA action and where you can watch the televised games...

Saturday

Kilkenny v Clare (All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final) - 5.30pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ from 4.30pm and Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Cork v Tipperary (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - 5pm, Páirc Uí Rinn.

Clare v Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Wexford v Dublin (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Galway v Kilkenny (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Down v Offaly (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Antrim v Limerick (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Time and venue to be confirmed.

Sunday

Offaly v Tipperary (All-Ireland Minor Hurling final) - 1.30pm, Nowlan Park. Live on TG4 from 1pm.

Limerick v Galway (All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final) - 3.30pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ from 2.30pm and Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.

gaacroke parklimerickclaregalwaykilkennyminorcamogiehurlingsemi-finalall-ireland final
