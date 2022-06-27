Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 14:22

Dragons add ‘RFC’ to name as rebrand moves to position Welsh region as a club

The United Rugby Championship team has welcomed a “new era”.
Dragons add ‘RFC’ to name as rebrand moves to position Welsh region as a club

By PA Sport Staff

The Newport-based Dragons have announced a rebrand as Dragons RFC.

A new club logo comprises three fleurs-de-lis – symbolic across many crests in the Dragons’ region – with colours of black and amber to represent Newport, plus the blue of Monmouthshire and Gwent.

“Our new name makes it clear – we are a rugby club,” the Dragons said in a statement.

“This is a message we know strikes home with our supporters. We all see ourselves as a club, and we feel strongly about that.

“This does not detract from us representing our region or the people of Gwent. But we are being authentically true to what we have always been, and now our name reflects this.”

David Buttress, chairman of the United Rugby Championship outfit, added: “We are excited to welcome in a new era at our great club, and this change comes in the wake of a robust, challenging and honest debate over the past 12 months.

“Opinions and feedback have been canvassed to ensure the club has a brand that feels authentic and true to us.

“This is a new direction for our club. We are not losing our identity, we are evolving and growing.”

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton speaks out after Nelson Piquet uses racial slur against him Lewis Hamilton speaks out after Nelson Piquet uses racial slur against him
Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defence underway with win over Kwon Soon-woo Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defence underway with win over Kwon Soon-woo
Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer
dragonsrugbyunewportrebrandunited rugby championshipdavid buttress
What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised action

What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more