Saturday sport: All-Ireland Football Championship quarter-finals to get under way

GAA

The first of this year's All-Ireland Football Championship quarter-finals take place in Croke Park this afternoon.

Up first, Clare face Ulster champions Derry with throw-in at 3.45pm.

That’s followed by the meeting of Cork and Dublin at 6pm.

Ahead of throw-in this evening, Dublin footballer Niall Scully gave an insight into his journey to becoming an inter-county footballer with the Dubs and how his club and his own father helped him on his way

The line-up for the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final will be decided this afternoon.

Galway lead Derry 1-04 to 1-01 at Parnell Park where the second half has just gotten under way in their last four encounter.

Jack Lonergan provided the goal for the Tribesmen, while Eoin Higgins scored Derry's.

At 2.45pm it's Mayo versus Kerry in the other semi-final in Tullamore.

Kerry lead Westmeath 1-8 to 0-4 in the early stages of the second half in their All-Ireland Ladies Football round 3 encounter at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh provided the Kingdom goal, who just need a draw to progress to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile if Waterford beat Cork in Portlaoise later on, then the Deise will go through at the expense of Donegal.

Also in O’Moore Park, Dublin take on Mayo this evening.

In Group 2, it’s also a straight shoot-out between Armagh and Monaghan to decide who reaches the last-8, and who has to play a relegation playoff. They've just thrown-in in that game.

Cavan currently occupy that relegation playoff spot in Group 1, and need to beat Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni where action has also just gotten under way.

The pitch is looking great in a windy Dunloy for todays Round 4 Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship game

Galway have a 100 per cent record to protect in Group 2 of the Senior Camogie Championship as they take on Antrim in Dunloy later on.

Elsewhere Limerick could move into the quarter-final spots if they beat Down.

First up though, Kilkenny are taking on Offaly at Nowlan Park where action has just gotten under way.

Golf

Rory McIlroy has pointed out he did achieve seven birdies after a bizarre second round meant he dropped six shots off the lead at the Travelers Championship.

He's eight-under-par, with Xander Schauffele out in front by five strokes. McIlory needed eight shots to complete the four-par 12th hole - and six on the 15th.

Seamus Power, who had a far better day with a 65, is also eight-under and in a tie for seventh alongside McIlroy.

Golf. Is. Hard.



Quadruple bogey for Rory McIlroy on 12. pic.twitter.com/n8cwaZXHh9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 24, 2022

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 14th ahead of her third round at the Women's PGA Championship - the third major of the year.

She'll tee off from 2-under-par at 2.50pm Irish time.

Leona Maguire meanwhile is in a tie for 49th on two-over.

Korean Chun In-gee leads by six strokes on 11-under-par.

Racing

It’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby day at The Curragh.

Epsom Oaks-winner 'Tuesday' will be the main challenger to favourite 'Westover' when the feature goes to post at 3.45pm.

That's part of an eight-race card that has gotten under way.