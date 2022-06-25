Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 14:32

Saturday sport: All-Ireland Football Championship quarter-finals to get under way

The day's sporting action includes GAA, golf and racing
Saturday sport: All-Ireland Football Championship quarter-finals to get under way

GAA

The first of this year's All-Ireland Football Championship quarter-finals take place in Croke Park this afternoon.

Up first, Clare face Ulster champions Derry with throw-in at 3.45pm.

That’s followed by the meeting of Cork and Dublin at 6pm.

The line-up for the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final will be decided this afternoon.

Galway lead Derry 1-04 to 1-01 at Parnell Park where the second half has just gotten under way in their last four encounter.

Jack Lonergan provided the goal for the Tribesmen, while Eoin Higgins scored Derry's.

At 2.45pm it's Mayo versus Kerry in the other semi-final in Tullamore.

Kerry lead Westmeath 1-8 to 0-4 in the early stages of the second half in their All-Ireland Ladies Football round 3 encounter at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh provided the Kingdom goal, who just need a draw to progress to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile if Waterford beat Cork in Portlaoise later on, then the Deise will go through at the expense of Donegal.

Also in O’Moore Park, Dublin take on Mayo this evening.

In Group 2, it’s also a straight shoot-out between Armagh and Monaghan to decide who reaches the last-8, and who has to play a relegation playoff. They've just thrown-in in that game.

Cavan currently occupy that relegation playoff spot in Group 1, and need to beat Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni where action has also just gotten under way.

Galway have a 100 per cent record to protect in Group 2 of the Senior Camogie Championship as they take on Antrim in Dunloy later on.

Elsewhere Limerick could move into the quarter-final spots if they beat Down.

First up though, Kilkenny are taking on Offaly at Nowlan Park where action has just gotten under way.

Golf

Rory McIlroy has pointed out he did achieve seven birdies after a bizarre second round meant he dropped six shots off the lead at the Travelers Championship.

He's eight-under-par, with Xander Schauffele out in front by five strokes. McIlory needed eight shots to complete the four-par 12th hole - and six on the 15th.

Seamus Power, who had a far better day with a 65, is also eight-under and in a tie for seventh alongside McIlroy.

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 14th ahead of her third round at the Women's PGA Championship - the third major of the year.

She'll tee off from 2-under-par at 2.50pm Irish time.

Leona Maguire meanwhile is in a tie for 49th on two-over.

Korean Chun In-gee leads by six strokes on 11-under-par.

Racing

It’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby day at The Curragh.

Epsom Oaks-winner 'Tuesday' will be the main challenger to favourite 'Westover' when the feature goes to post at 3.45pm.

That's part of an eight-race card that has gotten under way.

More in this section

Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham
Rory McIlroy not impressed as Brooks Koepka becomes latest big name to join LIV Rory McIlroy not impressed as Brooks Koepka becomes latest big name to join LIV
Rory McIlroy hits out at some LIV golfers for 'duplicitous' behaviour Rory McIlroy hits out at some LIV golfers for 'duplicitous' behaviour
gaagolfladies footballracingcamogiesaturday sportall-ireland football championship
Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more