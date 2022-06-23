Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 16:47

What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised sporting action

The All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals and racing from the Curragh are among this weekend's offerings
Muireann Duffy

There's a wide spread of live sport coverage throughout the weekend, including the Irish Derby running at the Curragh on Saturday.

In GAA, eight teams battle it out for a place in the All-Ireland Senior Football semi-finals, due to be played on July 9th/10th, while the National Athletics Championships will be staged at Morton Stadium in Dublin.

Here's all the sport being televised this weekend...

Friday

Showjumping: Longines Nations Cup. Coverage on RTÉ Two from 5pm.

MMA: Bruno Cappelozza v Matheus Scheffel (Professional Fighters League). Coverage on Channel 4 from 2am.

Golf: BMW International Open. Coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am.

Golf: Women's PGA Championship. Coverage on Sky Sport Golf from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm.

Saturday

GAA: Derry v Clare (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final). Live on Sky Sports Arena from 3.15pm.

GAA: Dublin v Cork (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final). Live on Sky Sports Arena from 5.45pm.

GAA: Galway v Derry (All-Ireland Minor Football semi-final). Live on TG4 from 12.45pm.

GAA: Mayo v Kerry (All-Ireland Minor Football semi-final). Live on TG4 from 2.40pm.

GAA: Cork v Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship). Live on TG4 from 4.45pm.

GAA: Dublin v Mayo (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship). Live on TG4 from 7pm.

Horse racing: Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival. Coverage from 1.55pm.

Tennis: Rothesay International Eastbourne Tennis Tournament. Coverage on BBC One from 12.15pm.

Golf: BMW International Open. Coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm.

Golf: Women's PGA Championship. Coverage on Sky Sport Mix from 6pm.

Sunday

GAA: Galway v Armagh (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final). Live on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.

GAA: Kerry v Mayo (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final). Live on RTÉ Two from 3.45pm.

Horse racing: Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival. Coverage on RTÉ One from 2.10pm.

Athletics: National Championships. Coverage on RTÉ Two from 6pm.

MMA: Gegard Mousasi v Johnny Eblen (Bellator Middleweight title). Coverage on Virgin Media Two from 11.05pm.

Golf: BMW International Open. Coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm.

Golf: Women's PGA Championship. Coverage on Sky Sport Mix from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

