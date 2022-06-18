Saturday sport: All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final day, McIlroy eyes US Open title

Kenneth Fox

GAA

It is All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final day at Semple Stadium.

Galway lead Clare by 2-5 to 0-6 early on in their All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final.

A long range shot from Jack Grealish ended up in the Cork net in the opening minute.

28:16 - 1st Half

Galway: 2 - 5

Cork: 0 - 6



David burke 🏑



Clare have Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes available for their clash with Wexford at a 15:45pm.

Cork can edge closer to securing an All Ireland Camogie semi-final spot this evening as they face Waterford at Walsh Park.

Dublin play Group 1’s bottom side Clare in Ennis.

And Tipperary are still seeking a first win of the campaign as they play Wexford in Enniscorthy.

Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett has stepped down as Laois hurling manager after a two-year spell in charge.

The O'Moores are set to play in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season following heir relegation from the Leinster Championship last month.

Plunkett says he's leaving the role as he believes the panel would be 'best served' by a new management team with a minimum two year plan.

Golf

Rory McIlroy says he is playing better than he has done for a long time as he placed himself in contention to win the US Open golf.

He is among a group on 4-under-par at the halfway stage, one shot behind leaders Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen.

McIlro is one of four major golf champions challenging - along with Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy is back out on course for his third-round at just after 20-past-8 Irish time while Seamus Power tees off at 5:50pm.

Soccer

Sligo Rovers host Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League Premier League this evening.

A win for the Bit O'Red would see them move above Bohemians into fifth-place.

While Finn Harps are seeking just their third win of the campaign in the 7.45pm kick-off at the Showgrounds.

Longford take on Cork City in the First Division at half-seven with Cork hoping to get a victory to return to the summit of the second-flight.

Swimming

Nicole Turner and Ellen Keane are both through to finals this evening at the World Para Swimming Championships.

Turner, who has already secured a bronze medal this week, has won her S-6 500-metre butterfly heat in Portugal.

Earlier, Paralympic champion Keane also came first in her heat in the 100-metre breaststroke S-B-8.

While Roisin Ni Riain’s latest attempt at a hat-trick of medals comes in the final of the 200-metre individual medley S-M-13 just before 6.30 this evening.

Racing

There’s a seven-race card at Down Royal this afternoon, with the first off at 14:00pm.

And the Platinum Jubilee Stakes is the feature on the final day of Royal Ascot.

F1

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen hopes to extend his lead at the top of the standings at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Red Bull driver was quickest in both of yesterday's practice sessions and goes into qualifying later having won the last race in Azerbaijan.

He has a 21 point advantage over his teammate and nearest rival Sergio Perez.