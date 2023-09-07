Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 09:48

Second benefit tier could lift 40,000 children out of poverty - ESRI

A new second tier of child benefit could lift 40,000 children in Ireland out of poverty, according to a new report
Second benefit tier could lift 40,000 children out of poverty - ESRI

James Cox

A new second tier of child benefit could lift 40,000 children in Ireland out of poverty, according to a new report.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has carried out an analysis of increases to the payment, and found a second tier of eligibility would help more children.

It found a second rate of the payment would help more than 100,000 households, and cost €700 million a year.

The report's lead author, Dr Barra Roantree, said a second rate of child benefit would make sure the country's poorest children are protected.

"This government, and also different parties in opposition, have really stressed a political priority for the is reducing child poverty.

"What we're trying to show is here is a way you can go about doing it, and go about doing it in a way that doesn't miss certain groups of children."

Dr Roantree added: "They've said it's their ambition to actually eliminate child poverty, that was what the Taoiseach said earlier this year when he launched a new unit in his department.

"What we've said is this kind of model is how you could do it. The structure of the current system as we have it, means you that you have to do it via child benefit and that's very expensive as you're giving it to all kids... whereas if you do it this way it can be targeted to those kids who are below the poverty line."

More in this section

Community ‘united in sorrow’ as vigil held for man killed in stabbing Community ‘united in sorrow’ as vigil held for man killed in stabbing
Gardaí meeting with Dubai police gave 'clear picture' of Kinahan operations Gardaí meeting with Dubai police gave 'clear picture' of Kinahan operations
Two men in court charged with the murder of Conor Browne Two men in court charged with the murder of Conor Browne
ESRIchild povertyIrelandEconomic and Social Research InstituteChild benefitDr Barra Roantree
Three people hospitalised after car hits pub outdoor seating area

Three people hospitalised after car hits pub outdoor seating area

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more