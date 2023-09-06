Pupils and principal urge road users to be careful as schools return

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Pupils and a principal have urged road users to be careful as the academic year begins, resulting in more drivers and more children travelling on roads.

It comes as there is increased pressure on the government and gardaí to make roads safer, with the Government pledging to reduce road speed limits along rural routes.

One in five of all deaths on Irish roads this year have been among people aged between six and 20 (27).

At Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna in Knocklyon, Dublin, Gardai urged road users to be careful on the roads and to be aware of children alighting from buses.

Ella Fitzpatrick, 11, who is in sixth class at the Gaelscoil, said there are “lots of cars parked outside” the school and people rushing to get their kids in.

“It’s dangerous, but when you’re safe, you don’t really have anything to worry about.

Addressing drivers, she said: “I think just to be careful and look out for people that are crossing the road.”

Cian Morley, 11, who is in fifth class, said he walks to school with his mother.

“I walk to school every morning with my mum and it is dangerous on Monday morning rush hour. There’s this crossing near where we live and we have to cross there every day to go to school except like cars barely stop.

“I remember once, I think it was maybe a month or two ago, I was walking with mum and someone was letting us go by and then another driver pulled out and overtook them just as we’re about to cross.”

He said to drivers: “Be more careful and reduce your speed greatly.”

Cliona Durkan, aged nine and in fourth class, said sometimes she cycles to school.

“Well, sometimes you have to get on the road because the path is really busy, but the cars slow down for us.

She asked drivers: “Maybe slow down and look before you go anywhere.”

The principal of Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna, Carthaigh O Cuill said parents are worried about road safety.

“They are worried, especially when there’s other members that might be double parking which would obstruct the view of the traffic warden, other people going very quickly, not members of the community as such, just people on the way to school.

“So certain parents sometimes they’re out on the road themselves trying to calm other drivers down or else we have to get in touch with our local community police officers and make sure that people are parking the right way, the right place and not obstructing views.

“If you’re approaching schools, please, please slow down. It’s not worth that extra five minutes you might gain from getting to work quickly for the life of a child.

“Especially in the country school, or even certain schools in Dublin where a ball can come flying over the fence and a kid runs out without looking.

“It’s easy to lose grasp of a child, everybody has done it, in the supermarket, but when it happens on the road, it can be deadly.”