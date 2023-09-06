High temperature warning issued as mercury set to top 27 degrees

Muireann Duffy

Last weekend's sunshine is set to return as temperatures are expected to hit the high 20s over the coming days.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow high temperature warning for the whole country, predicting a stretch of very warm and humid weather.

The alert will take effect from 8am on Thursday, lasting until 8am on Saturday.

Daytime temperatures on Thursday and Friday and expected to be "in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts, with night time temperatures not falling below 15 degrees," the forecaster said.

⚠️A High Temperature warning has been issued for Ireland ⚠️



Potential impacts:



🥵 Heat stress

🛏️ Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

🌊 Risk of water related incidents



Valid: 08:00 Thursday 07/09/2023 - 08:00 Saturday 09/09



More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2023

It further warned that the high temperatures could cause heat stress for some, as well as uncomfortable sleeping conditions and the risk of water related incidents.

As the warning lifts on Saturday, cloudy conditions and some heavy isolated showers will start the day on a duller note in some areas.

Sunny spells will build into the afternoon, with maximum temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to be a more mixed day, with showers which will be heavy and thundery in parts and maximum temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees.