Integrity360 to create 50 Irish-based jobs with new security centre in Dublin

The jobs are expected to come on stream over the next three years
Cybersecurity specialists Integrity360 has announced a new security operations centre (SOC) facility in Dublin which will lead to the creation of 50 Irish-based jobs.

The €8 million investment will bring approximately 200 new roles across the group over the next three years, the majority of which will be for cybersecurity consultants, analysts and architects.

The company currently employees around 100 people in Ireland.

The new 16,000sq ft facility in Sandyford is Interity360's largest SOC, with the company also located in Sofia, Stockholm and Naples, serving approximately 2,000 customers across Europe.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney attended the opening of the new SOC, describing it as "highly impressive".

"Integrity360 is an Irish indigenous company that has grown and developed to compete on a global scale," Mr Coveney said.

Integrity360's chief executive and chair Ian Brown added: "The investment is another significant step in our growth plans as we look to expand our team, and enhance our service offering to help our customers stay ahead of the merging threat landscape.

"It will allow us to further strengthen our position across Europe and the UK as a leading cybersecurity specialist."

