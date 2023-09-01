Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 07:42

VAT on hotels and restaurants returns to 13.5%

The reduced VAT rate for tourism, hospitality and some other services returned to 13.5 per cent at midnight
VAT on hotels and restaurants returns to 13.5%

James Cox

The reduced VAT rate for tourism, hospitality and some other services returned to 13.5 per cent at midnight.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland said the move by the Government to increase the 9 per cent VAT rate will result in thousands of job losses in the sector.

It means Ireland will now have the third-highest hospitality VAT rate in Europe.

Aisling Kelly, who owns Sligo Oyster Experience, described the decision as "madness".

It's just wrong.

Ms Kelly told Newstalk: "“I think it’s madness, to be honest. Because even the Government will see my Revenue returns, how businesses are doing, and they’re blaming a few hotels that are doing well and basing it on the rest of the country.

"It's just wrong."

 

More in this section

Department of Education says aerated concrete material not used in Irish schools Department of Education says aerated concrete material not used in Irish schools
Manufacturing activity grows for first time in six months, survey shows Manufacturing activity grows for first time in six months, survey shows
Domestic economy returns to solid growth, new figures show Domestic economy returns to solid growth, new figures show
TourismHotelsrestaurantsvat rate
Energia to cut gas and electricity prices by up to 20%

Energia to cut gas and electricity prices by up to 20%

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more