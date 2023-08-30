Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 18:33

Girl (3) killed in Portlaoise collision

The incident happened on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen area on Wednesday afternoon
Girl (3) killed in Portlaoise collision

A three-year-old girl has died after a collision in Co Laois.

Gardaí confirmed the incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred shortly after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise.

The child was taken from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or those with camera (including dash cam) footag0e from the area between 12.45pm and 1.30pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057-867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Simon Harris in favour of limiting number of TDs Simon Harris in favour of limiting number of TDs
Petrol and diesel prices to rise from Friday as Government increases excise duty Petrol and diesel prices to rise from Friday as Government increases excise duty
Suicidal children waiting over 50 days for mental health care, report finds Suicidal children waiting over 50 days for mental health care, report finds
GardaiPortlaoisecollisionLaoispedestrianmidland regional hospital
Penneys completes €10m refurbishment of its first ever store on Mary Street

Penneys completes €10m refurbishment of its first ever store on Mary Street

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more