Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 15:41

'Substantial reduction' in random selection as CAO offers released

Students received first round CAO offers on Wednesday
'Substantial reduction' in random selection as CAO offers released

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Almost 60 per cent of Leaving Certificate students who applied for a Level 8 course or an honours bachelors degree got an offer for their first choice, the Central Applications Office (CAO) has said.

There were 31,251 (59 per cent) Level 8 first preference offers made on Wednesday, compared to 27,947 (54 per cent) last year.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris congratulated students receiving their CAO offers.

In Wednesday’s course offerings, 85 per cent of students were offered one of their top three preferred courses, compared to 82 per cent last year.

 

Separately, the department said there has been a “substantial reduction” in the number of high points course using random selection this year.

In the vast majority of courses, admission is based solely on examination results and places are offered to the applicants with the better results.

Sometimes, there is an excess of applicants who achieved the same points applying for remaining places on a course. Those applicants are assigned the remaining seats through a random number process.

Mr Harris said: “I want to congratulate every Leaving Cert student who has made it this far.

“This is a landmark day in every student’s life after what has been an incredibly challenging few years for them. I truly hope the news they received today aligns with their hopes and ambitions.

“It’s a major milestone for those taking the next step on their educational journey.

 

“But while it can be exciting time for many, especially for those who receive their first or second choice preferences, it will also fill others with feelings of anxiety.

“Some students might believe that if they haven’t received their preferred choice that their hopes and dreams for the coming academic year are gone.

“This is not the case – disappointed students should know there are many other pathways available.

“For the first time in the history of the state, students can enrol in one of 23 new degree courses across a wide range of sectors outside of the CAO points race.

“This will see them beginning their studies in a further education institution before progressing to a higher education institution to complete their fully accredited degree.

“PLC and further education courses and apprenticeships are just some of the options available, and I really want to encourage students to take some time to consider the pathway that suits them best.

“There is far more out there than young people might think, and it’s important to remember that there are many ways to achieve their goals.”

More in this section

Boundary redraw not an easy task, says Electoral Commission chair Boundary redraw not an easy task, says Electoral Commission chair
PSNI chief constable has no option but to resign after court ruling, insists DUP PSNI chief constable has no option but to resign after court ruling, insists DUP
Medical inquiry clears GP of misconduct but finds him guilty of rude behaviour Medical inquiry clears GP of misconduct but finds him guilty of rude behaviour
EducationLeaving CertSimon HarrisCAOCAO OffersCentral Applications OfficeMinister for Further and Higher Education
Ireland's new electoral map: See how your area is affected after constituency review

Ireland's new electoral map: See how your area is affected after constituency review

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more