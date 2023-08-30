Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 07:51

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

A fatal crash in Tipperary in which a man, woman and young boy have died, RTÉ funding, and the end of Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland tenure all make Wednesday's front pages.

There will be no decision on RTÉ's long-term funding until 2024, The Irish Times reports.

The EU's subsea cables could be at risk, according to the Irish Examiner. A story on the fatal crash in Co Tipperary also makes the front page.

The current age limit of 35 for new garda recruits could be scrapped, according to the Irish Independent's lead story. The FAI's decision not to extend the contract of Vera Pauw also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with a story on the funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Passage West.

There will be an investigation into teacher influencers promoting products in the classroom, according to the Irish Daily Mail. An interview on body-shaming with actress Florence Pugh also features on the front page.

The reported scrapping of the age limit of 35 for garda recruits also makes the front page of The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on more questions over Simon Byrne's leadership of the PSNI.

The Irish News leads with a court story claiming that PSNI officers were disciplined to 'appease Sinn Féin'.

As the air traffic control debacle continues to cause major travel headaches for stranded Brits, the story continues to dominate the front pages of newspapers across the UK.

The Daily Telegraph is warning there will continue to be airline chaos all week, while The Independent states much of the same thing, adding that the French are now copping the blame for the whole fiasco.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror are looking into how those stranded are impacted by the travel mess, reporting that not a penny of compensation is to come as some families have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Despite the French copping the blame for triggering the air traffic control debacle, the i leads with accusations UK airlines have abandoned passengers in the travel crisis.

The Times has focused on an issue far closer to home, with a new survey indicating three-quarters of priests from the Church of England believe that Britain can no longer be described as a Christian nation.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has sung the praises of Brexit to the Daily Express, crediting the UK’s European divorce for making it possible to tear up housing red tape once imposed by Brussels.

The Guardian has looked east with its front page today, referencing an influential group of MPs urging Britain to stand up against China’s human rights abuses while calling on the UK to help Taiwan rebuild its defences to withstand an attack from mainland China.

Speaking of China, the Financial Times reports investment megafirm Goldman Sachs has used a fund made up of Chinese state cash to purchase UK and US-based companies, some with ties to the British government.

And it is bad news for anyone who does not look like Gal Gadot or Henry Cavill because the Daily Star says “beer goggles” do not actually work.

