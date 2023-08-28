Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 10:40

Woman arrested in connection to alleged fatal assault in Donegal

The woman was arrested on Monday morning in Letterkenny
Woman arrested in connection to alleged fatal assault in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found off cliffs in Co Donegal.

The body of Robert Wilkins (60s) was found on July 3rd following a major search at Sliabh Liag.

A man was later arrested and charged with his murder.

Gardaí confirmed a woman in her 20s was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday morning in Letterkenny.

She has since been takedn to Letterkenny Garda station for questioning.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the woman is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

More in this section

Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months
'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace 'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace
Locals grieve after one of worst tragedies to befall Co Tipperary town Locals grieve after one of worst tragedies to befall Co Tipperary town
GardaiDonegalLetterkennyalleged fatal assaultRobert Wilkins
High Court dismisses claim DPC failed to fully investigate alleged Google data breach

High Court dismisses claim DPC failed to fully investigate alleged Google data breach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more