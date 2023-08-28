Woman arrested in connection to alleged fatal assault in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found off cliffs in Co Donegal.

The body of Robert Wilkins (60s) was found on July 3rd following a major search at Sliabh Liag.

A man was later arrested and charged with his murder.

Gardaí confirmed a woman in her 20s was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday morning in Letterkenny.

She has since been takedn to Letterkenny Garda station for questioning.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the woman is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.