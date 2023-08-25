Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 20:14

Houses set on fire in west Dublin after lightning strike

Dublin Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control.
Houses set on fire in west Dublin after lightning strike

Firefighters in Dublin responded to two houses set alight following a lightning strike on Friday.

Dublin Fire Brigade said three fire engines attended the scene in Blanchardstown and the blaze was brought under control.

The incident came as Met Éireann issued a thunderstorm warning for 19 counties on Friday night.

The forecaster said localised thunderstorms could lead to spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The status yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Leitrim until 9pm on Friday.

More in this section

Number of homeless hits another new record high Number of homeless hits another new record high
Man charged with attempted murder after pensioner stabbed Man charged with attempted murder after pensioner stabbed
The Script join line-up for Electric Picnic The Script join line-up for Electric Picnic
Dublinfireweather warningBlanchardstownIreland weatherlightning
Catherine Martin defends her response to RTÉ payments scandal

Catherine Martin defends her response to RTÉ payments scandal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more