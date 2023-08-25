Houses set on fire in west Dublin after lightning strike

Firefighters in Dublin responded to two houses set alight following a lightning strike on Friday.

Dublin Fire Brigade said three fire engines attended the scene in Blanchardstown and the blaze was brought under control.

Firefighters are responding to two houses alight in #Blanchardstown following a lightning strike



The incident came as Met Éireann issued a thunderstorm warning for 19 counties on Friday night.

The forecaster said localised thunderstorms could lead to spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The status yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Leitrim until 9pm on Friday.