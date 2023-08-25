Teen who died in Passage West swimming tragedy named locally

Olivia Kelleher

A 14-year-old boy who died after he got in to difficulties while swimming in Passage West, Co Cork has been named locally as Jack O’Sullivan.

Jack, whose body was recovered from the water shortly after 4pm on Thursday, was from Togher on the southside of Cork city.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The teenager attended Coláiste Éamann Rís on St Patrick’s Road in the city, where he was due to enter second year.

Jack had been swimming off the boat pontoon at around 2pm on Thursday when he got in to trouble. His friends raised the alarm and a multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched.

Jack’s friends made huge efforts to find him in the water while a woman who witnessed what occurred also went straight in to the sea in an effort to assist him.

Local councillor Marcia D’Alton said it was a very tragic day for Jack's family and for Passage West.

“This is a close-knit community and there is a deep sense of sadness hanging over us like a cloud. Everyone is thinking of the family who received such terrible news, and we are praying for them.”

“The emergency services were stunningly efficient and were so quickly on the scene. They did everything they could to locate the boy so that he could be returned to his family,” he added.

Victor Shine of Cork City Fire Brigade said the incident was a tragic accident.

“We have recovered the boy thankfully and can return him back to his family.

“Unfortunately it was a tragic outcome. The family need as much support as they can get. The boys who were with the victim will also need support from family and their friends.”