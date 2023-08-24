Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 17:39

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Cork

The alarm was raised at Passage West in Co Cork at 2pm on Thursday, before a body was recovered from the water at 4pm.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork.

Gardaí said the alarm was raised at Passage West in Co Cork at around 2pm on Thursday.

A major search was launched with gardaí, the coast guard, Irish Naval Service and local fire and ambulance service personnel working together.

A Garda spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place.

“Garda enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

More to follow...

