Funeral of Meath man Brendan Wall who died during Ironman event to take place today

The funeral of the Meath man who died in last weekend's Ironman event in Co Cork will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Brendan Wall had been living in Solihull in the UK in recent years but was originally from Slane in Co Meath.

He died while taking part in the rescheduled Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork last Sunday.

A post on RIP.ie says Brendan is survived by his fiancee Tina, his parents Oliver and Gertrude, one sister and two brothers.

His funeral service takes place at 1pm on Thursday at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth in Co Meath. He will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ivan Chittenden also died during the Ironman event. The 64-year-old has now been cremated and his ashes are being returned to his native Canada.

Meanwhile the investigations into their deaths are continuing.

Triathlon Ireland has said it did not sanction the event, but a dispute erupted on Tuesday over the timeline of when exactly they informed Ironman Ireland of this and whether it was before the race began.

Triathlon Ireland has said an investigation is ongoing, and that it would provide any assistance the authorities needed.

Gardaí are preparing a file for the attention of the Cork City coroner.

Cork County Council, the event’s host sponsor, said it was seeking a full account of the incident from Ironman Ireland.

The council said it would determine its position as the host sponsor for next year’s event once it had considered both the full account from Ironman and any coroner’s inquest.

A vigil to remember both men will take place in Youghal on Thursday evening.