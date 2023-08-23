Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 08:40

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are focused on the row over the status of the Ironman competition in Cork which saw two men die. 
By PA Reporter

Wednesday's front pages are focused on the row over the status of the Ironman competition in Cork which saw two men die.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner report the national body for triathlons and the organisers of the Ironman event in which two swimmers died have clashed over the circumstances in which the Cork race started.

The Echo lead with a piece about complaints of people gathering at a graveyard in Kilcully.

 

 

In the UK, continuing questions and fallout from the case of child killer nurse Lucy Letby continues to feature on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspaper front pages.

There is happier medical news with several titles featuring Britain’s first womb transplant, while dramatic pictures of a cable car rescue in Pakistan also appears on a number of front pages.

The Guardian covers all three stories on its front page but concentrates on demands into a statutory inquiry into the Letby murders with one bereaved family accusing the hospital of “a total fob off”.

There are more calls for action in The Independent with a consultant who raised the alarm over Letby wanting hospital bosses to face regulations.

The Daily Mirror talks to the parents of a girl who nearly died after an attack by Beverley Allitt, another nurse convicted of killing children in 1991, and asks how it could happen again.

There are more calls for a watchdog for NHS bosses on the front of The Times, which leads on an investigation into a Chinese spy targeting UK officials by using fake LinkedIn profiles.

The Daily Mail gives over its front page to the woman who donated her womb to her younger sister, which it calls a “groundbreaking” transplant which could help thousands of women who have been unable to give birth.

“Sister’s gift” is the take of the i while the Metro says both operations – totalling more than 17 hours – had been a “massive success”.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), saying government plans to stop the move were overruled by lawyers.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is the focus of the Daily Express as she says warnings of doom over Brexit have been proved wrong as she finalises a trade deal with India.

Fears over exposure to “significant” Chinese risks for investors in the initial public offering of UK chip designer Arm leads the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star warns the wet and warm summer will bring swarms of flies and daddy longlegs.

