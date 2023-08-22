Trainer of Ivan Chittenden said that the Canadian died "doing what he loved"

Olivia Kelleher

An Ironman trainer who was “blessed with the gift” of coaching Ivan Chittenden says that she knows in her heart that the 64-year-old Canadian man was “doing what he loved” when he died at the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork last Sunday.

Eleven time Ironman Champion, Lisa Bentley, said that while she taught Ivan in the sport of triathlon and honed his marathon running for twelve years her role was more about “walking beside him as a friend.”

“And guiding him as he aspired to do his first triathlon, then his first half Ironman and ultimately his first Ironman. And he did it all again and again and even ran all six of the marathon majors in Tokyo, Berlin, London, Chicago, New York City and Boston.

He was my friend. He was my family. Those are not words. That is a fact. I will miss him very much.

I know in my heart that he was doing what he loved when he left us. Ivan was in the shape of his life. He kept getting faster as he got older.”

Ms Bentley said that she went on a four-hour cycle with Ivan three weeks ago where he was his typical brimming with energy self.

“In the usual Ivan fashion, he blasted the downhills leaving me in his wake! Part of me thought “I want to keep up” and the other part thought “well, I guess I am doing my job as a coach since he is so fast.'”

Ms Bentley said that Ivan loved triathlon and over their years training together he became the ‘elder statesman’ of their training group.

“He was no longer the rookie doing 45 minute rides and 1000m swims. He was a confident athlete routinely throwing down three to four hour rides, ninety-minute runs and 2500-3000 m swims and strength work.

Ivan lived more in the last twelve years than many of us live in a lifetime. He got out of his comfort zone. He travelled. He trained. He raced."

Lisa added that before Ivan embarked on Ironman 70.3 in Youghal last week she spoke to him every day either by phone, text or email.

“He was now in the 65-69 age group despite being 64 until October. And I reminded him “hey you better go to the Ironman 70.3 World Championships roll down because there are not many 65-year-olds faster than you!

Ivan lived full. He was happily married - so happy. He got to travel the world. He accomplished his goal of racing triathlon, racing multiple Ironman events, racing multiple Boston marathons and the six World Marathon Majors. He was a gentleman."