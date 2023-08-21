Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 10:37

Tributes paid following death of former FAI President Tony Fitzgerald

Mr Fitzgerald, who was a native of Ballyphehane in Cork city,  became President of the FAI in July 2014 having dedicated his life to grassroots football.
Olivia Kelleher

Tributes have been made to former FAI President Tony Fitzgerald who has passed away at the age of 80 at Cork University Hospital.

He was elected unopposed at the FAI AGM nine years ago having served as Vice President for the previous four years. He was the first Corkonian to serve as President in 28 years.

Upon his election then FAI chief executive John Delaney described Tony as a "great football fan" who had been involved in the game all of his life.

The FAI said that they were 'saddened' to hear of the passing of their former President and honorary life Vice President.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Mick Finn said that Mr Fitzgerald was "a gent" and "a great football fan."

"He had lots of positive dealings with Tony over the years. Condolences to his family and friends."

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Tony Fitzgerald said he was sad to hear of the passing of Mr Fitzgerald.

"We enjoyed each other's company and sharing the same name. Memorable nights (included) when Cork City FC and Cork City FC Women returned to Leeside with many trophies."

Funeral details have as yet to be finalised in relation to the death of Mr Fitzgerald.

