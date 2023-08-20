Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 14:29

Man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing incident in Co Down

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Tullronan area.
Man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing incident in Co Down

By Claudia Savage, PA

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing incident in Ardglass, Co Down.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times in the altercation which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Tullyronan area.

A PSNI spokesperson: “It is believed that two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside a licenced premises in the town earlier in the evening.

“The men are believed to have left the premises and during a fight involving the two men, one of the men aged in his 20s received a number of stab wounds to his body.

“The man was taken to hospital for his injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

The suspect remains in police custody.

More in this section

Ireland power past England as Keith Earls marks century with a try Ireland power past England as Keith Earls marks century with a try
Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Cork Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Cork
Police investigate deaths of two people found dead in Newry property Police investigate deaths of two people found dead in Newry property
DownPSNIstabbingArdglass
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more