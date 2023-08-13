Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 10:16

Teenager arrested over assault and robbery of three tourists in Temple Bar

A male teenager has been arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin city centre
Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in connection with the "serious assault and robbery" of three tourists in Dublin's Temple Bar.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, were badly injured and taken to St James's Hospital following the assault at Fownes Street Upper on Friday night.

All three have since been released from hospital, gardaí said.

A garda statement on Sunday morning said a male juvenile teenager had been arrested over the incident. He is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin city centre.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly described the incident in Temple Bar as “deeply shocking and totally unacceptable”.

“My thoughts are with the three people receiving hospital treatment for their injuries and I wish them a speedy recovery,” she said.

“Dubliners, those who call this city home, tourists and gardaí, all deserve to be safe in our capital city.”

Ms O’Reilly said her party has outlined proposals to tackle crime in Dublin.

“A sticking-plaster approach to policing our capital city will not cut it – we need real reform to keep communities safe,” she said.

