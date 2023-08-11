Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 11:27

Banking error leaves some AIB mortgage holders with huge increases to repayments

The banking blunder stemmed from some tracker loans transferred from Ulster Bank
Banking error leaves some AIB mortgage holders with huge increases to repayments

AIB has apologised after letters were sent to customers informing them of large increases to their mortgage repayments after they were reportedly under-charged for years.

The banking blunder affects some tracker loans transferred from Ulster Bank, which appeared to have been miscalculated. This would have led to some customers paying up to an additional €600 every month.

The Irish Independent reported that letters were sent to customers this week informing them of the increases to their repayments from October.

Responding to the story, an AIB spokesperson said affected customers will not have to take any action, and the bank will engage with them to take "corrective action".

It is not known how many of the 32,000 customers whose loans were transferred from Ulster Bank are impacted.

More in this section

Registration fo free GP care opens for children aged six and seven Registration fo free GP care opens for children aged six and seven
Cian Healy says Roy Keane did not address Ireland squad during training visit Cian Healy says Roy Keane did not address Ireland squad during training visit
Gardaí arrest and charge dozens in West African criminal gang investigation Gardaí arrest and charge dozens in West African criminal gang investigation
Ulster BankAIBMortgagebankingtracker mortgage
Funeral to take place of Detective Deirdre Finn who died in Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire

Funeral to take place of Detective Deirdre Finn who died in Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more