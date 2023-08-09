Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 18:43

Girl (8) dies and another child injured in Co Antrim crash

The incident took place in the High Street area of Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An eight-year-old girl has died and another child has been taken to hospital after a serious road collision in a Co Antrim town.

Police have named the girl as Scarlett Rosborough, who is from the Larne area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it dispatched four emergency crews after it received a 999 call at 11.40am.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “We received a report at approximately 11.40am of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, but sadly Scarlett passed away at the scene.”

A second child was taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children after an initial assessment and treatment at the scene.

The High Street and Castle Street were closed on Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the incident, as well as parts of the Marine Highway leading to the town centre.

Pedestrians were asked asked to avoid the area for a time.

