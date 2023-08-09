New Covid-19 variant Eris detected in Ireland, HSE says

A new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland, according to the HSE.

The EG.5 variant, known as Eris, is "more transmissible than previous circulating variants" and has been associated with outbreaks in Ireland and elsewhere, the HSE said.

However, the HSE confirmed there has been "no significant increase in infection severity" in Ireland in recent weeks.

Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals have risen significantly in recent weeks.

There are now 408 cases in hospital with the virus, up from 121 two weeks ago. Of these, 12 people are in intensive care with the virus, compared with 11 two weeks ago.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently tracking several coronavirus variants, including the Eris variant, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths," Tedros said, adding that the agency is publishing a risk evaluation report on Wednesday.

The WHO also issued a set of standing recommendations for Covid, in which it urged countries to continue reporting Covid data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, and to continue to offer vaccination.