Michael Bolton

Balbriggan Garda station has been closed after a device found at a nearby location was handed in by a member of the public.

The device, which is believed to be historical in nature, was brought to the station on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed the Defence Forces' explosive ordinance disposal team has been request to attend the scene and the station has been closed as a precaution.

A statement from Gardaí said no further information is available at this time.