Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 09:30

Radiographers in Northern Ireland balloted for strike action in pay dispute

The Society of Radiographers said almost 1,000 members will vote in the coming weeks in a campaign to secure improvements to pay and conditions.
Radiographers in Northern Ireland balloted for strike action in pay dispute

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Radiographers in Northern Ireland are being balloted for strikes in the ongoing pay dispute in the health service.

The Society of Radiographers said almost 1,000 of its members will vote in the coming weeks as part of a campaign to secure improvements to pay and conditions.

The society said nine out of 10 patients in Health and Social Care Northern Ireland are supported by a radiography professional but too few radiographers are being recruited or retained.

As a result, more than 173,000 people are waiting for a diagnostic appointment – delaying vital diagnosis and treatment, said the society.

 

Cora Regan, Northern Ireland national officer for the Society of Radiographers, said: “Doctors and nurses cannot do their jobs without a team of radiographers, sonographers and radiography assistants – and waiting lists are growing.

“Almost 10 per cent of the population of Northern Ireland is waiting for a diagnostic test. This wait means cases become more complex and, for some patients, even a two-week delay can mean the difference between life and death.

“Our members tell us that they regularly work over and above their contracted hours to care for patients and attempt to reduce waiting times.

“Many departmental managers now automatically rota radiographers for overtime – rather than asking for overtime on a voluntary basis – as it’s the only way they can make sure there’s enough staff available.

“At the same time, pay has been dropping further and further behind the rest of the UK. Radiographers in Scotland are now paid 12 per cent more than in Northern Ireland and radiography professionals living near the Republic of Ireland can drive 20 minutes across the border and earn at least £5,000 more a year than they would in Northern Ireland.

“The pressure to increase hours to cover the work, coupled with low pay, means that many radiography professionals are simply quitting – or going to work in the South for higher pay – and they are not being replaced in adequate numbers.

“Managers tell us that highly qualified colleagues are leaving healthcare altogether, to take jobs with better pay and benefits.”

The result of the ballot is due in early September.

The society’s members in Northern Ireland took part in a consultative ballot earlier this year which showed strong support for industrial action in the absence of any pay offer in Northern Ireland.

More in this section

'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue 'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue
Musicians remember Sinéad O’Connor ahead of funeral Musicians remember Sinéad O’Connor ahead of funeral
In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral
HealthUlsterNorthern IrelandnhsindustryStrikesRadiographersSociety of Radiographers
PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation' says Naomi Long

PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation' says Naomi Long

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more