Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 12:57

In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral

Fans have honoured and paid tribute to the star Sinead O’Connor ahead of her funeral in Ireland.
In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral

By PA

Crowds of people have gathered outside the former home of the late singer Sinéad O’Connor ahead of her funeral in Ireland.

Fans laid flowers and memorials and sang the star’s songs outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, as they waited for the cortege bearing the body of the 56-year-old who died on July 26th.

Stars across the world, including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox and Cyndi Lauper, have also paid tribute to the singer who rose to fame with her hit cover of the Prince song, Nothing Compares 2 U.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Liam O Maonlai, lead singer of the Hothouse Flowers, pays tribute to the singer outside her former home. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Fans of Sinéad O’Connor line the streets for a ‘last goodbye’ Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Sinead O’Connor fans Pamela Moore and Peter Gannon came to pay their respects. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Fans gather outside the star’s former home ahead of the cortege. Photo: Liam McBurney. 

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Flowers were thrown at the hearse as it passed by. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

Sinead O’Connor funeral
A fan leaves a tribute outside Sinéad O’Connor’s former home. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Mounted garda clear the way ahead of the hearse bearing Sinead O’Connor’s body (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinead O’Connor death
Fans left notes and letters among the flowers and tributes to Sinéad O’Connor. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Floral tributes left outside her former home in honour of Sinéad O’Connor. Photo: Niall Carson/PA. 

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
People to gather at Sinead O’Connor’s former home for ‘last goodbye’ People to gather at Sinead O’Connor’s former home for ‘last goodbye’
RTB's rental sector survey urged to add questions on sex for rent RTB's rental sector survey urged to add questions on sex for rent
O'ConnorGallerybrayfuneralSinead O'Connor
Musicians remember Sinéad O’Connor ahead of funeral

Musicians remember Sinéad O’Connor ahead of funeral

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more