Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 10:48

Keem Bay in Achill named one of the best beaches in the world

Keem Bay made Big 7 Travel's annual list of 'The 50 Best Beaches In The World'
James Cox

A travel site has named Keem Bay on Achill Island as one of the best beaches in the world.

The island off Co Mayo is home to Keem Bay, which has made Big 7 Travel's annual list of 'The 50 Best Beaches In The World'.

The list is now in its fifth year, using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team.

"It’s a diverse list, with pink sand covered in crushed seashells, crystalline lagoons and plenty of Islands. From the stunning turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos to the black sand beach in Iceland, consider this your essential beach guide," the site's editors said.

Keem Bay was named as the 48th best beach in the world.

It was recently showcased on the big screen as Keem Bay was used for a number of scenes in the hugely popular film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Keem Bay was where Colm (played by Brendan Gleeson) called home.

Number one on the list was White Beach, Port Barton, in the Philippines. The rest of the top five was made up of Cabo San Juan Beach (Colombia), Jalousie Beach (St Lucia), Kendwa Beach (Zanzibar) and Whitehaven Beach (Australia).

