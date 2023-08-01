EVs sales set monthly record as new car market grows 20% this year

New car sales in July were up 24 per cent on the same month last year as numberplates changed to the 232 registrations. Total registrations in July were 21,904, bringing total new car figure for the year so far to 87,115, up 20 per cent on last year.

Electric vehicles sales set a new monthly record, with 4,161 registrations. So far this year 18,458 EVs have been registered.

According to Brian Cooke, director general of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi): “Improved supply and a greater range of new models available for motorists has supported this momentum behind EVs.

“The availability of SEAI grants to support positive decision-making has been key, and their retention beyond this year, along with other EV incentives, is vital if we want to build on this success.

“Taking a closer look at the EV registration numbers, the main driver of growth is from consumers, who do qualify for the grant, and account for over 76% of EV sales.

“However, there also needs to be a focus on the business market, which without grant support really needs to see the extension of the Benefit in Kind (BIK) reliefs in Budget 2024, while investment in the public charging infrastructure is also crucial at this stage.”

In the commercial sector, van sales are up 35.3 per cent on last year, with 22,997 registrations, while truck sales are up 33.4 per cent at 1,927 up to the end of July.

Toyota is the best-selling new car brand with 1,4999 registrations, giving it a 14.3 per cent market share, ahead of Volkswagen on 11,744, Hyundai on 10,557 and Skoda on 8,532. The best-selling new car model is Hyundai’s Tucson crossover with 4,812 registrations.

While EV sales are growing – accounting for 17.6 per cent of sales this year, petrol remains the favoured power option for new car buyers, representing 32.3 per cent of the new car market, ahead of diesel on 22 per cent, and regular hybrids at 18 per cent.