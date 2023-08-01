Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 10:35

Man arrested after €20,580 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

The drugs seized will be sent to FSI for further analysis.
Man arrested after €20,580 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested one man seized an estimated value of €20,580 of controlled drugs on Monday July 31st, as part of Operation Citizen and investigations targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in Dublin City Centre.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) conducted the search of a hotel room in Dublin City Centre. During the course of this search diamorphine with an estimated street sale value of €13,440 and crack cocaine with an estimated street sale value of €7,140 was seized as well as €770 in cash.

The drugs seized will be sent to FSI for further analysis.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda Station in Dublin City under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act, 1984.

He has been charged and will appear before CCJ Court No. 2 this morning, Tuesday 1st August 2023.

More in this section

High Court overturns plans for 192 new homes in Kildare High Court overturns plans for 192 new homes in Kildare
Former state pathologist says there is no evidence Nora Sheehan was strangled Former state pathologist says there is no evidence Nora Sheehan was strangled
'Intense help' needed for gunman who shot Gerry Hutch's brother 'Intense help' needed for gunman who shot Gerry Hutch's brother
ASTI President says teacher shortages 'undermining young people's education'

ASTI President says teacher shortages 'undermining young people's education'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more