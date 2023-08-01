Man arrested after €20,580 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested one man seized an estimated value of €20,580 of controlled drugs on Monday July 31st, as part of Operation Citizen and investigations targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in Dublin City Centre.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) conducted the search of a hotel room in Dublin City Centre. During the course of this search diamorphine with an estimated street sale value of €13,440 and crack cocaine with an estimated street sale value of €7,140 was seized as well as €770 in cash.

The drugs seized will be sent to FSI for further analysis.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda Station in Dublin City under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act, 1984.

He has been charged and will appear before CCJ Court No. 2 this morning, Tuesday 1st August 2023.