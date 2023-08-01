Community in 'absolute shock' after two girls killed in Monaghan crash

Vivienne Clarke

Cavan-Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD, Brendan Smith has spoken of the “absolute shock” in the area after news of the tragedy.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, Mr Smith said that everyone had been conscious of the great excitement leading up to the Debs event. Students and their families and friends had gathered in the Diamond to see them off.

“We don't have adequate words to convey our sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to the families of the two girls who have lost their lives.”

The accident happened on a busy road that had a high volume of traffic, he said, but cautioned about speculation.

The best educational and psychological therapies would be providing all the support that's necessary to the school community to help the people through this awful tragedy, added Mr Smith.

The school, local youth club and Youth Work Ireland all provided support last night and would continue to do so.

The Department of Education would not be found wanting with regard to supports at this very difficult time for all impacted by the tragedy, he said.

Mr Smith said: "The Debs are a source of great excitement in the area, for many it might have been the last time to catch up with friends before going on different career paths, it was a very important school experience."

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, who represents Cavan-Monaghan area described the fatal crash as “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Ms Humphreys told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the entire community was just numbed by the tragedy on what should have been a night of celebration.

“This is just terrible. It's an unimaginable tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two young girls who have lost their lives and with those who are very seriously injured in hospital.”

The Debs Ball for Largy College should have been a night of celebration – a coming of age event for the young people, but it had turned into the worst possible nightmare, she said.

Largy College was an excellent school, it was very family orientated and covered a wide catchment area. It will be providing support to students and their families in the coming days and weeks, the Minister said.

Ms Humphreys said that no one can ever know what was going to happen, and she knew that a lot of parents would be holding their children “extra tight” on hearing the tragic news.