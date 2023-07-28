Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 19:47

Tánaiste agrees information campaign needed prior to gender equality referendum

Mr Martin described the matter as being “complex.”
Tánaiste agrees information campaign needed prior to gender equality referendum

Olivia Kelleher

Tánaiste Micheal Martin said he agrees with the chief executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary, who maintains that a proper information campaign in advance of as many as three referendums on general equality will take up to 16 weeks.

Mr Martin described the matter as being “complex.”

“I would agree with the chief executive of the Electoral Commission.

"I have always been consistently of the view that we do need a proper preparation time in advance of any referendum.

"The issues here are complex and there are a number of issues that are being considered by Government at Cabinet Sub Committee level over the last while.

"The big challenge always in a Referendum is the balance between that which you put into the constitution in terms of a basic principle and the role of the Government and the Oireachtas of the day in terms of resources.

"Ultimately because our constitution is based on judicial interpretation in our democracy and the separation of powers we want decisions on policy to be ones that would ordinarily be taken by the Oireachtas and by the Government of the day. That is the balance that we have to get right here.”

Mr Martin said the referendum was not “just about the deletion of certain articles.”

“It is about issues pertaining to care and so on. So there are issues there that we need to get right. There is a lot of work that has been put into this.

"When one changes the constitution, it is a very fundamental piece of work. It has a lot of knock on impacts. It is not like drafting legislation or creating a new policy.”

Last March, the Government announced its plan to hold a referendum on gender equality in November.

The holding of the referendum was recommended by the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality and Special Joint Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality.

The decision to hold one or more referendums on this issue is in line with the Programme for Government commitment to respond to each recommendation of the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality.

More in this section

16,000 Security sector workers in line for pay rise after High Court action 16,000 Security sector workers in line for pay rise after High Court action
Tánaiste 'concerned' with homeless figures but defends lifting of eviction ban Tánaiste 'concerned' with homeless figures but defends lifting of eviction ban
Irish wolfhounds settle into their new home at Co Clare castle Irish wolfhounds settle into their new home at Co Clare castle
Micheal MartinGender EqualityreferendumIrelandCitizens' Assemblyinformation campaign
Man jailed for sexually assaulting women in Dublin

Man jailed for sexually assaulting women in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more