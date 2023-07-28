Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 10:55

Charity calls for end to sexual exploitation of tenants following Prime Time investigation

This follows Prime Time's investigation which was shown on RTÉ last night, which revealed landlords were seeking sex in exchange for reduced rent or free accommodation. 
Charity calls for end to sexual exploitation of tenants following Prime Time investigation

Michael Bolton

Ruhama, a charity that works to help women affected by sexual exploitation, has called for the end of sexual exploitation of tenants.

This follows Prime Time's investigation which was shown on RTÉ last night, which revealed landlords were seeking sex in exchange for reduced rent or free accommodation.

The programme showed conversations with landlords in person and online, offering reduced rents to potential tennants if they sent explicit photos or agreed to sex with them.

The charity claim the housing crisis has seen landlords take advantage of tennants by using sexual exploitation against women who are faced with a shortage of accommodation and exorbitant rents.

Barbara Condon, CEO Ruhama said “Ruhama witnesses daily the harms and impact of sexual exploitation among individuals accessing our services. Poverty is one of the main drivers of sexual exploitation which often starts with a woman in a vulnerable situation who is at risk of being exploited by offers of money, accommodation or drugs in exchange for sex.

"Sexual consent is bypassed in order to survive, and sex without consent cannot be tolerated in a progressive society. “Sexual exploitation predominantly affects women who are exploited by male predators. Society continues to turn a blind eye to the injustices wrought by the social, cultural and economic power imbalance between women and men, be they landlords, perpetrators or pimps.

"The language used by the landlords exposed by RTE is reminiscent of that used by ‘punters’ who rate and review women active in prostitution on the main websites, highlighting the misogyny that remains prevalent.

“Ruhama calls on the Government to reconsider the Sex For Rent Bill 2022 given the delay in the review of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017. Appropriate legislation is required to recognise those offering accommodation in exchange for sex as offenders, to penalise the platforms that host their advertisements, to provide legal recourse to victims of predatory landlords and to ensure that this complex issue is treated with due regard to its seriousness."

More in this section

DPC rejects claims it didn't fully investigate alleged data breach by Google DPC rejects claims it didn't fully investigate alleged data breach by Google
Three teens now facing charges over US tourist Stephen Termini attack Three teens now facing charges over US tourist Stephen Termini attack
Neil Jordan says Sinéad O'Connor's death is 'tragic' but was 'not inevitable' Neil Jordan says Sinéad O'Connor's death is 'tragic' but was 'not inevitable'
Housinghousing crisisPrime TimeRuhamasexual exploitationBarbara Condon
Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor

Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more